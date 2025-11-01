Privatisation rampant in NDA rule, PM handed over big PSUs to his corporate friends, alleges Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar.
PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Privatisation rampant in NDA rule, PM handed over big PSUs to his corporate friends, alleges Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Privatisation
- Congress
- PSUs
- corporate
- India
- Priyanka Gandhi
- NDA
- Bihar
- government
- debate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Coal Sector: A Vision for Sustainable Transformation by 2047
Key Cybercrime Syndicate Member Nabbed in India
Indian Army's Drone Warfare Evolution: Vayu Sananvay-II Demonstrates Future-Ready Tactics
City Businessman's Self-Inflicted Tragedy: A Pundag Incident
Countdown to History: Launch of Heaviest Indian Satellite CMS-03 Set for Liftoff