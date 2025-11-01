RJD nominated late gangster Shahabuddin's son, which shows it wants to bring back jungle raj in Bihar, claims Nadda at Siwan rally.
PTI | Siwan | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
RJD nominated late gangster Shahabuddin's son, which shows it wants to bring back jungle raj in Bihar, claims Nadda at Siwan rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RJD
- Bihar
- Shahabuddin
- politics
- jungle raj
- Siwan
- J.P. Nadda
- governance
- elections
- controversy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nadda Criticizes RJD's 'Jungle Raj' Allegations in Bihar Election Rallies
Bihar's Vote Dilemma: Development vs. Jungle Raj
This election for future of Bihar, fight between development and 'jungle raj': Amit Shah in virtual address to Gopalganj rally.
Bihar Elections: Development vs. 'Jungle Raj'
Bihar's Political Battle: The Return of 'Jungle Raj'?