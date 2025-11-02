CM Nitish, PM Modi say they want to change Bihar; they have in fact changed Bihar and made state's youth labourers, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Khagaria | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
