PM is asking youths to make reels; this shows his seriousness, claims Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:17 IST
- Country:
- India
PM is asking youths to make reels; this shows his seriousness, claims Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM
- Kharge
- Patna
- Congress
- youth
- reels
- politics
- Prime Minister
- seriousness
- digital engagement
Advertisement