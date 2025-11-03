We will increase reservation cap beyond 50 per cent, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at press meet in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Modi Ji is PM but it seems he has nothing to say about education, health, MSP, investment: Mallikarjun Kharge at press meet in Patna.
We will fulfil our promises; we did it in Rajasthan and Telangana: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at press meet in Patna.
