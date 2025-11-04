Bihar people never forgive those who insult 'Chhathi Maiya', RJD-Congress to be wiped out in Bihar polls: Amit Shah in Darbhanga.
PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
