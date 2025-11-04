During UPA regime, Centre gave only Rs 2 lakh crore to Bihar; Modi govt released Rs 15 lakh crore in 10 yrs, claims Rajnath in Vaishali.
Updated: 04-11-2025 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
