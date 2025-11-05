This system of 'vote chori' is now being implemented in Bihar, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
This system of 'vote chori' is now being implemented in Bihar, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York
Political Firestorm: Osama Shahabuddin's Entry into Bihar Politics Sparks Controversy
Lalu Prasad Yadav Rallies in Patna: A Turning Point for Bihar Politics?
Kharge's Fierce Critique: Bihar Politics Under Fire
PM Modi's Rally Sparks Controversy Over Bihar Politics