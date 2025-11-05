We talk about development, RJD tells people about 'katta', claims Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Jamai rally in Bihar.
PTI | Jamui | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
We talk about development, RJD tells people about 'katta', claims Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Jamai rally in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Development
- RJD
- Rajnath Singh
- rally
- politics
- Rhetoric
- government
- progress
- policies
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nouri al-Maliki: From Exile to Kingmaker in Iraqi Politics
NDA more concerned about future of Rahul, Tejashwi than that of youth, claims Priyanka at rally in Chanpatia in Bihar's West Champaran.
Zohran Mamdani's Historic Victory: Championing Change in New York Politics
Priyanka Gandhi's Fiery Rally: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation and Promises for Bihar's Future
Electoral Dispute and Dramatic Developments: A Day in India's Politics