(Eds: Changing a word) Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one member commission by TN govt: TVK chief Vijay.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Changing a word) Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one member commission by TN govt: TVK chief Vijay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karur
- stampede
- Tamil Nadu
- commission
- government
- TVK
- Vijay
- inquiry
- investigation
- controversy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Government Challenges Restructuring of Panjab University
Vijay's TVK vs DMK: Battle for Tamil Nadu's Political Future
Karur stampede: Indescribable anguish over death of our near and dear ones, says TVK chief Vijay at party meet near Chennai.
People and nature standing with us, who can stop us, asks TVK chief and actor Vijay at party meet near Chennai.
Contest between DMK and TVK going to get stronger, 100 per cent win for TVK: Actor Vijay.