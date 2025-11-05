Under 'Modi Empire', farmers don't get MSP, spend lives repaying loans while liabilities of few businessmen waived off, alleges Priyanka.
PTI | Chanpatia | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Under 'Modi Empire', farmers don't get MSP, spend lives repaying loans while liabilities of few businessmen waived off, alleges Priyanka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi Empire
- farmers
- MSP
- debts
- liabilities
- businessmen
- Priyanka
- critique
- economic policies
- inequality
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Vadra Confronts BJP's Dynasty Politics Claims
Will provide house or 3.5 decimals of land to every poor family; registration to be under women's names: Priyanka in Bihar.
NDA brought Agnipath scheme under which youth will work for 4 yrs, remain jobless thereafter, claims Priyanka in Bihar's West Champaran.
NDA more concerned about future of Rahul, Tejashwi than that of youth, claims Priyanka at rally in Chanpatia in Bihar's West Champaran.
Priyanka Gandhi's Fiery Rally: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation and Promises for Bihar's Future