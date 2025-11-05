I appeal to all Naxals to give up arms and surrender: Vice President Radhakrishnan at state event in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:00 IST
