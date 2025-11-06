Left Menu

Bihar waged war against Indira Gandhi's corruption, opposed Emergency but now Cong seeking to rule with RJD's help: Shah at Motihari rally.

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:29 IST
Bihar waged war against Indira Gandhi's corruption, opposed Emergency but now Cong seeking to rule with RJD's help: Shah at Motihari rally.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar waged war against Indira Gandhi's corruption, opposed Emergency but now Cong seeking to rule with RJD's help: Shah at Motihari rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global value chain going through disruptive phase, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.

Global value chain going through disruptive phase, says Finance Minister Nir...

 Global
2
Bihar Elections Kick Off with Strong Voter Turnout

Bihar Elections Kick Off with Strong Voter Turnout

 India
3
Village to Victory: Kranti Goud's Journey to Cricket Glory

Village to Victory: Kranti Goud's Journey to Cricket Glory

 India
4
Alleged attack on Bihar Dy CM's convoy: EC official says CEC Gyanesh Kumar has asked DGP to take immediate action.

Alleged attack on Bihar Dy CM's convoy: EC official says CEC Gyanesh Kumar h...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025