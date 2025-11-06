Left Menu

Govt emphasises technology-led growth; cost of data declined to Rs 10/GB from Rs 300/GB in 2014: FM Sitharaman.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:20 IST
Govt emphasises technology-led growth; cost of data declined to Rs 10/GB from Rs 300/GB in 2014: FM Sitharaman.

Govt emphasises technology-led growth; cost of data declined to Rs 10/GB from Rs 300/GB in 2014: FM Sitharaman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WYCE Exclusivity: Redefining Luxury Living in Pune's Real Estate Landscape

WYCE Exclusivity: Redefining Luxury Living in Pune's Real Estate Landscape

 India
2
Amitabh Kant Criticizes Regulatory Compliance Burdens in India

Amitabh Kant Criticizes Regulatory Compliance Burdens in India

 India
3
Moses Sichone Takes Helm: Zambia's New Hope for Africa Cup of Nations

Moses Sichone Takes Helm: Zambia's New Hope for Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
4
Unleashing Fury: Climate Change's Role in Hurricane Melissa's Devastation

Unleashing Fury: Climate Change's Role in Hurricane Melissa's Devastation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025