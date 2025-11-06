Left Menu

Banks must deepen and widen credit flow to productive sectors to promote growth, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:27 IST
Banks must deepen and widen credit flow to productive sectors to promote growth, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.

Banks must deepen and widen credit flow to productive sectors to promote growth, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hostage Remains Returned Amid Tense Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Hostage Remains Returned Amid Tense Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

 Israel
2
Bahrain's New Commercial Court Boosts Historic India Relations

Bahrain's New Commercial Court Boosts Historic India Relations

 Global
3
Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam’s Armored Technological Marvel

Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam’s Armored Technological Marvel

 Global
4
SBI and Amundi to Jointly Launch IPO for SBIFML, Targeting 2026 Completion

SBI and Amundi to Jointly Launch IPO for SBIFML, Targeting 2026 Completion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025