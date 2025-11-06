Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed for seeking to know about caste, religion of Army jawans: Amit Shah at poll rally in Madhubani.
PTI | Madhubani | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
