You have to decide whether you want kidnapping industry in Diara or development of tourism: Amit Shah at Bihar poll rally.
PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
You have to decide whether you want kidnapping industry in Diara or development of tourism: Amit Shah at Bihar poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- election
- rally
- Amit Shah
- kidnapping
- industry
- tourism
- development
- voters
- economic growth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Satyakam Arya Takes Helm at Hino Motors Amid Strategic Industry Transition
Simta Astrix Earns Top Spot in Indian Doors & Windows Industry
iQIYI Revolutionizes China's Film Industry with Virtual Production
A Scenic Shift: China's Marriage Tourism Boom
India's Auto Industry Gears Up for 2026 With Record Sales