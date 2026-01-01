Himachal Pradesh's Vision: Boosting Religious Tourism and Sustainable Development
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is prioritizing religious tourism and improved public amenities. A visit to Tara Devi temple highlighted efforts to merge heritage with development. The state plans to support green energy, enhance public services, and promote high-tech industries for job growth.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, reiterated the state's dedication to fostering religious tourism while ensuring the enhancement of basic amenities for pilgrims.
Speaking during a visit to the Tara Devi temple near Shoghi, Sukhu stated that religious tourism is a crucial link between heritage and development, drawing millions of devotees annually and supporting local livelihoods.
Celebrating New Year at Oak Over and the state's secretariat, he emphasized the need for promoting high-tech industries and announced reforms in agriculture, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, alongside a focus on sustainable, green energy initiatives to preserve natural beauty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
