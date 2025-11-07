During UPA regime, terrorist attacks were common; PM then had no courage to issue statements against terrorism, alleges Amit Shah in Bihar.
PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
During UPA regime, terrorist attacks were common; PM then had no courage to issue statements against terrorism, alleges Amit Shah in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
People of Bihar have faith in track record of Modi and Nitish, says Prime Minister at Aurangabad poll rally.
Cong-led UPA govt at Centre did not allow CM Nitish Kumar to function smoothly, alleges Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.
Congress leaders never talk about RJD's manifesto; it is bunch of lies, claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.
Prime Minister Modi to Launch Legal Aid Conference and Training Module