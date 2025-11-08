India does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes us, we will not spare them: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bihar.
PTI | Sasaram | Updated: 08-11-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 14:09 IST
- India
