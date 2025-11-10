IPS officer to head Bengaluru Central Jail after scandal: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
IPS officer to head Bengaluru Central Jail after scandal: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports Drama Unfolds: From Betting Scandals to Injuries
Fake Invoices Scandal: Book Supplier Arrested for Defrauding ISKCON Kolkata
Karnataka Officials Dismissed Over 'VVIP' Treatment Scandal in Prison
Inside Bengaluru's Central Jail: Insights from Minister Parameshwara
Bengaluru Jail Scandal: Prison Chief Superintendent transferred, two officials suspended, says Minister Parameshwara.