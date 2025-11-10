Union Home Minister Amit Shah being briefed about situation: Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha after blast near Red Fort.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being briefed about situation: Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha after blast near Red Fort.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Fort
- blast
- Delhi
- security
- Amit Shah
- Delhi Police
- Satish Golcha
- vigilance
- safety
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police chief says explosion happened in slow moving vehicle near Red Fort traffic signal around 6.52 pm; occupants were present.
PM Modi takes stock of situation in wake of blast in Delhi; speaks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.
Amit Shah speaks to Delhi police chief, director of IB to take stock of situation following blast near Red Fort, say sources.
Amit Shah directs chiefs of NIA, NSG, forensic sciences to rush teams to assist in probe into blast near Red Fort, collect evidence: Sources.
Amit Shah Launches ‘Sahkar Digi’ Services at Co-Op Kumbh 2025, Sets Vision for UCBs