Amit Shah directs chiefs of NIA, NSG, forensic sciences to rush teams to assist in probe into blast near Red Fort, collect evidence: Sources.

Amit Shah directs chiefs of NIA, NSG, forensic sciences to rush teams to assist in probe into blast near Red Fort, collect evidence: Sources.
Amit Shah directs chiefs of NIA, NSG, forensic sciences to rush teams to assist in probe into blast near Red Fort, collect evidence: Sources.

