Amit Shah directs chiefs of NIA, NSG, forensic sciences to rush teams to assist in probe into blast near Red Fort, collect evidence: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:10 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
