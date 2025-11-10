Home Minister Amit Shah to visit LNJP hospital to meet those injured in the blast near Red Fort, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
