UP: Trans person killed, six injured as tempo collides with car

A tempo carrying a group of artistes returning from a performance collided with a truck in Ballia in the early hours of Friday, leaving a 25-year-old trans person dead and six injured, police said. According to officials, the accident occurred around 1.30 am in Haldhi village. The impact of the collision caused the tempo to overturn on the roadside.

Police said Zoya, a resident of Delhi, was killed. The injured, including a driver, were taken to the district hospital. Doctors later referred the five seriously injured trans persons to the trauma centre at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi. Those injured are residents of West Bengal and Tripura. They stay in Ballia.

