Left Menu

UP: Trans person killed, six injured as tempo collides with car

A tempo carrying a group of artistes returning from a performance collided with a truck in Ballia in the early hours of Friday, leaving a 25-year-old trans person dead and six injured, police said. The impact of the collision caused the tempo to overturn on the roadside.Police said Zoya, a resident of Delhi, was killed.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 05-12-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 12:53 IST
UP: Trans person killed, six injured as tempo collides with car
  • Country:
  • India

A tempo carrying a group of artistes returning from a performance collided with a truck in Ballia in the early hours of Friday, leaving a 25-year-old trans person dead and six injured, police said. According to officials, the accident occurred around 1.30 am in Haldhi village. The impact of the collision caused the tempo to overturn on the roadside.

Police said Zoya, a resident of Delhi, was killed. The injured, including a driver, were taken to the district hospital. Doctors later referred the five seriously injured trans persons to the trauma centre at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi. Those injured are residents of West Bengal and Tripura. They stay in Ballia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, says PM Modi.

Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, say...

 Global
2
Haryana's Unity Mall Project and Women's Hostels: Boosting Economy and Empowering Workforce

Haryana's Unity Mall Project and Women's Hostels: Boosting Economy and Empow...

 India
3
NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement

NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement

 India
4
The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-Russia Business Forum.

The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-R...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025