Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of polling in second phase of Bihar assembly elections: Officials.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of polling in second phase of Bihar assembly elections: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Ghatshila By-Election: A Battle of Legacy and Governance
PNB's Digital Leap: Empowering Street Vendors and Strengthening Governance
Bihar's High-Stakes Assembly Polls: A Test of Governance
Iraqi Elections: A Test of Faith and Governance
A Milestone in Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Angola Ties for Inclusive Governance