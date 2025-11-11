Six Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Six Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Six Maoists Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter with Security Forces
Tragic Encounter: Unraveling the Mystery Behind a Fatal Wild Attack
Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Elephant Encounters in Odisha
Astrologer Dr Sohini Sastri's Illuminating Encounter with West Bengal Governor
Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Reforms