SC seeks response from Centre, DGCA on plea of father of deceased pilot for independent probe into Air India crash that claimed 260 lives.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
