Heartfelt salute to people of Bihar, protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy: Amit Shah on assembly poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Heartfelt salute to people of Bihar, protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy: Amit Shah on assembly poll results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA's Triumph in Bihar: A Testament to Governance
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Governance
Victory of good governance: PM Modi on NDA win in Bihar assembly elections.
This is a mandate for women's safety, good governance, and welfare of poor in Bihar: Amit Shah on state poll results.
Invest Punjab: Transforming Business Landscapes with Seamless Governance