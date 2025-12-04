SA hails scientists driving global climate knowledge at major conference

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, has praised the outstanding contributions of South Africa’s scientific community, highlighting their crucial role in advancing global knowledge on environmental and climate systems. Her remarks, delivered by the DSTI’s Director of Marine, Polar Research and Palaeosciences, Dr Gilbert Siko, marked the opening of the 6th National Global Change Conference at the University of Mpumalanga (UMP) in Mbombela.

Gina emphasised that South African scientists continue to be central to global dialogues on climate change, environmental resilience and sustainability. Beyond publishing world-class research, they are active participants in shaping international scientific initiatives focused on global change, disaster preparedness and environmental restoration.

Strengthening South Africa’s Innovation Ecosystem

In her address, the Deputy Minister highlighted the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s leadership in coordinating the National System of Innovation — a network of institutions, researchers, policies and programmes designed to strengthen the country’s scientific and technological capabilities.

She commended the collaboration between the DSTI, the National Research Foundation (NRF), and the Global Change Science Committee, noting their work in building a robust platform that brings together scientists, policymakers, community partners and international stakeholders. This platform enables deeper engagement on issues such as climate risk, ecosystem degradation, environmental disasters and long-term sustainability planning.

A Conference Focused on Transformative Solutions

The four-day National Global Change Conference, held biennially under the banner of the Global Change Grand Challenge, seeks to highlight cutting-edge South African research and stimulate innovation that can directly benefit society. Its 2025 theme, “Transformative science for social and economic empowerment in a changing world,” calls on attendees to explore scientific pathways that support resilience, inclusive development and environmental justice.

Gina stressed that the last two centuries have seen “unprecedented” environmental transformation and warned that the next 50 years will determine humanity’s long-term survival. She urged researchers to prioritise solutions to intensifying threats such as urban expansion, ecosystem degradation, invasive species, pollution, and rising atmospheric and oceanic CO₂ levels.

Nurturing the Next Generation of Change Agents

The conference serves not only as a forum for established scientists but also as a launching pad for postgraduate students, emerging researchers and innovators. These future “change agents,” Gina said, are essential to building a strong knowledge-based economy and ensuring that scientific breakthroughs meaningfully reach communities.

Sessions throughout the week include discussions on climate adaptation strategies, modelling of extreme weather events, water-energy-food nexus challenges, biodiversity conservation, and the socioeconomic impacts of environmental transitions. Delegates are also exploring digital tools, environmental monitoring technologies, and policy frameworks needed to support sustainable development.

UMP Highlights the Urgency of Environmental Action

Professor Aldo Stroebel, UMP’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Internationalisation, expressed the university’s pride in hosting a gathering of leading scientists, policymakers and innovators at a time when global climate shifts are already reshaping communities.

He noted that climate change, biodiversity loss, food insecurity, water scarcity, and energy transition pressures are no longer theoretical future risks but immediate challenges faced by many South Africans — particularly in Mpumalanga, a province grappling with extreme weather, environmental degradation and economic vulnerability.

Stroebel thanked the DSTI, the NRF and the Mpumalanga Provincial Government for their strong partnership, saying that such collaboration strengthens South Africa’s capacity to respond to global environmental threats. He emphasised that platforms like the Global Change Conference help integrate diverse knowledge systems and methodologies, enabling holistic and evidence-based solutions.

Looking Ahead

The event, which began on Monday and concludes on Thursday, 04 December 2025, is expected to produce policy-relevant insights, research collaborations and proposals aimed at advancing South Africa’s leadership in climate science and environmental innovation. Participants hope the conference will energise efforts to align scientific research with sustainable economic development and social wellbeing.