Replying to South Africa's first innings total of 159, India end day one at 37 for 1 in first Test at Eden Gardens.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:35 IST
South Africa reach 154/8 in their first innings at tea on day one of opening Test against India in Kolkata.
Jasprit Bumrah takes five-wicket haul as India bowl out South Africa for 159 in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata.
