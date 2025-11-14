Left Menu

Replying to South Africa's first innings total of 159, India end day one at 37 for 1 in first Test at Eden Gardens.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:35 IST
Replying to South Africa's first innings total of 159, India end day one at 37 for 1 in first Test at Eden Gardens.

Replying to South Africa's first innings total of 159, India end day one at 37 for 1 in first Test at Eden Gardens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance Industries to Establish Major AI Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries to Establish Major AI Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh

 Global
2
Blood Thinners: A Crucial Choice for Diabetic Heart Patients

Blood Thinners: A Crucial Choice for Diabetic Heart Patients

 Global
3
Keep Your Cool: Sounce's Innovative Cooling Solutions for Tech Gadgets

Keep Your Cool: Sounce's Innovative Cooling Solutions for Tech Gadgets

 India
4
Bumrah's Fiery Spell Puts India on Top Against South Africa

Bumrah's Fiery Spell Puts India on Top Against South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025