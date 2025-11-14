WFI lifts suspension on Olympic medal winning wrestler Aman Sehrawat and juinor Neha Sangwan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:07 IST
WFI lifts suspension on Olympic medal winning wrestler Aman Sehrawat and juinor Neha Sangwan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks
Accelerating AI: Unleashing India's Business Potential
Aditya Jayaraman: Catalyzing Hexaware's India Strategy
Avtar Group's BOB 2025: Championing Workplace Inclusion in India
India's Financial Evolution: Harnessing Growth with Bajaj Finserv Fund