Every section of the society has voted for NDA, especially women voters who turned up in huge numbers: BJP chief Nadda on Bihar poll win.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
