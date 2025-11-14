This victory has enthused us to take Bihar to newer heights: PM Modi at BJP HQs.
This victory has enthused us to take Bihar to newer heights: PM Modi at BJP HQs.
Bihar will witness new industries, investments and jobs for youth, and prove its might to the world: PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
Bihar assembly win is a beginning of a new era; I assure that the state will progress faster in the next five years: PM Modi.
I had warned Congress' allies that the party is a parasite and a liability for them: PM Modi's address at BJP headquarters.