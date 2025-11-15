8 personnel injured in accidental blast in Nowgam police station while taking samples of explosive material seized in Faridabad: Officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:17 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
