Bangladesh's special tribunal convicts deposed PM Sheikh Hasina in crimes against humanity during last year's student-led protests.
PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:20 IST
Bangladesh's special tribunal convicts deposed PM Sheikh Hasina in crimes against humanity during last year's student-led protests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- Sheikh Hasina
- tribunal
- crimes
- humanity
- student-led
- protests
- conviction
- politics
- justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun to five years of imprisonment for crimes against humanity.
Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity.
Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity.
Intense Work Pressure Sparks Protests Across Kerala in Wake of BLO's Tragic Death
Historic Verdict Looms: Tribunal to Rule on High-Profile Crimes Against Humanity Case