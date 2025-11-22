Left Menu

State Investigation Agency arrests man in Srinagar in connection with 'white collar' terror module case: Officials.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:47 IST
State Investigation Agency arrests man in Srinagar in connection with 'white collar' terror module case: Officials.
  • Country:
  • India

State Investigation Agency arrests man in Srinagar in connection with 'white collar' terror module case: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
France Seals Exciting Victory Over Australia in Autumn Rugby Clash

France Seals Exciting Victory Over Australia in Autumn Rugby Clash

 Global
2
Italy Triumphs Over Chile in Historic Rugby Clash

Italy Triumphs Over Chile in Historic Rugby Clash

 Italy
3
Bolsonaro's Detention: Political Tensions Ignite in Brazil

Bolsonaro's Detention: Political Tensions Ignite in Brazil

 Global
4
Drone Disruptions: Chaos Over European Airspace

Drone Disruptions: Chaos Over European Airspace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025