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Key Interstate Drug Trafficker Arrested in Chandigarh

Sanjay alias Ganji, a major drug trafficker involved in distributing adulterated heroin, was apprehended in Chandigarh. His arrest followed the seizure of drugs in Shimla, leading police to identify him as a primary supplier. Further investigations on his operations are ongoing, police confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:21 IST
Key Interstate Drug Trafficker Arrested in Chandigarh
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  • India

In a significant development, Chandigarh police apprehended Sanjay alias Ganji, accused of being a primary trafficker of 'chitta,' an adulterated form of heroin. His arrest marks a breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb drug distribution in the region.

The arrest followed detailed investigations by the Shimla police, who traced the trail back to Ganji after intercepting three individuals in Rampur with 12.36 grams of 'chitta' on March 12, 2026. Senior Superintendent of Police Shimla, Gaurav Singh, emphasized Ganji's role as a key supplier in the network.

A special police team was dispatched to Chandigarh, leading to Ganji's arrest. The authorities are now focused on further probing the drug trafficking activities linked to him and dismantling the broader network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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