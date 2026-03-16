Teenagers Arrested for Synagogue Arson with Terrorist Intent in Rotterdam
Dutch prosecutors have confirmed that recent synagogue arson suspects in Rotterdam acted with terrorist intent. The incident aimed to induce fear within the Jewish community. Four young suspects, aged between 17 and 19, were apprehended shortly after the attack, which resulted in a fire at the synagogue on Friday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:34 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
On Monday, Dutch prosecutors announced that four young men arrested for causing an explosion at a synagogue in Rotterdam acted with terrorist intent.
The authorities emphasized that the act was designed to spread fear among the Jewish community.
Following an arson attack that started a fire early on Friday, the four suspects, aged 17 to 19, were swiftly taken into custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)