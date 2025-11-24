Mumbai court sends Maharashtra minister's personal assistant, held for abetting wife's suicide, to police custody till November 27.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:34 IST
Mumbai court sends Maharashtra minister's personal assistant, held for abetting wife's suicide, to police custody till November 27.
