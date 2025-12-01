Many places to do drama; Oppn has done it in places where it was defeated, and will do again where it will be defeated: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
