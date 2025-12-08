We would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China: Ministry of External Affairs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 17:54 IST
