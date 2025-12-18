Vodafone Idea subsidiary VITIL completes Rs 3,300 crore fundraise through non-convertible debentures: Company filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:16 IST
Vodafone Idea subsidiary VITIL completes Rs 3,300 crore fundraise through non-convertible debentures: Company filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Secures Rs 3,300 Crore to Boost Capex and Growth
ED Seizes Rs 3436 Crore Worth of PACL Properties in Major Fraud Probe
MTAR Secures Rs 310 Crore Order for Kaiga Nuclear Reactors
EU's Frozen Assets Move: Ukraine's Path to Financial Stability
Corrugated Triumph: Phytochem Remedies' Rs 38.2 Crore IPO