(Eds: (Adding word)) Bombay HC grants bail to former Maharashtra minister, NCP leader Manikrao Kokate in 1995 cheating and forgery case; suspends sentence.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: (Adding word)) Bombay HC grants bail to former Maharashtra minister, NCP leader Manikrao Kokate in 1995 cheating and forgery case; suspends sentence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bombay HC grants bail to Maharashtra minister, NCP leader Manikrao Kokate in 1995 cheating and forgery case; suspends sentence.
Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Forgery Case
Maharashtra Minister Faces Uphold of Conviction in 1995 Cheating Case
BigCloudy Launches Digital Tree Plantation App with Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan
Nashik Court Upholds Two-Year Jail Term for Maharashtra Minister in Forgery Case