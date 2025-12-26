Continuing hostilities against minorities in Bangladesh including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists matter of grave concern: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Continuing hostilities against minorities in Bangladesh including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists matter of grave concern: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindus
- Buddhists
- Bangladesh
- Christians
ALSO READ
"Tarique Rahman's priority should be to safeguard Hindus": Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on violence in Bangladesh
Hatred towards Hindus, ideology abetted by current regime: Ex-MoS MJ Akbar on Bangladesh lynching cases
"Very sad that nobody comes forward": Manoj Joshi on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh
Bangladesh belongs to people of hills and plains, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians: Tarique Rahman
Protestors Rally Against Violence on Hindus in Bangladesh