Protestors Rally Against Violence on Hindus in Bangladesh
Right-wing groups VHP and Bajrang Dal held a protest in Ranchi against violence on minorities in Bangladesh. They demanded justice for Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh, and urged the Indian government to protect Hindus in the neighboring country.
In a demonstration against alleged violence targeting minorities in Bangladesh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organized a protest rally in Ranchi. The protestors expressed outrage over the lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.
The rally commenced at Ranchi's Zilla School Ground, featuring an effigy of Bangladesh's interim administration head Muhammad Yunus. Slogans were raised against the brutal lynching, highlighting the attacks on Bangladesh's minority Hindu community.
The protestors concluded their march at Albert Ekka Chowk, igniting the effigy to symbolize their demand for justice. VHP regional secretary, Virendra Sahu, called for action against those responsible, urging the Indian government to safeguard Hindus across the border.
