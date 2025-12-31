Two trains taking tourists to Peru's Machu Picchu collide, killing at least 1 person and injuring 30, officials say, reports AP.
PTI | Lima | Updated: 31-12-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 05:35 IST
Two trains taking tourists to Peru's Machu Picchu collide, killing at least 1 person and injuring 30, officials say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Targets Somali Americans in Fraud Investigations
German Prosecutors Drop Investigation on Russian Oligarch After Settlement
Rail Disaster Spurs Scrutiny on Mexican Infrastructure Safety
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience
CBSE Revokes Jaipur School Affiliation Over Student Safety Lapses