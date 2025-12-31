Left Menu

Two trains taking tourists to Peru's Machu Picchu collide, killing at least 1 person and injuring 30, officials say, reports AP.

PTI | Lima | Updated: 31-12-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 05:35 IST
Two trains taking tourists to Peru's Machu Picchu collide, killing at least 1 person and injuring 30, officials say, reports AP.

Two trains taking tourists to Peru's Machu Picchu collide, killing at least 1 person and injuring 30, officials say, reports AP.

