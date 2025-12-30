Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called on state officials to maintain strict law and order during the upcoming New Year celebrations, ensuring a safe and pleasant experience for tourists.

Presiding over a key meeting, Dhami emphasized the importance of efficient traffic management across Uttarakhand until January 5. The CM highlighted the need to prioritize tourist convenience without subjecting them to unnecessary checks.

He has called for stringent action against anti-social elements and instructed senior police officers to conduct regular inspections. Special security is advised at prime tourist locations, crowded areas, and around liquor shops to curb reckless and drunk driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)