Left Menu

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directs officials to maintain law and order during New Year celebrations. Emphasis is placed on traffic management, security at tourist spots, and strict action against anti-social elements. Special focus remains on avoiding tourist inconvenience and curbing reckless and drunk driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:13 IST
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called on state officials to maintain strict law and order during the upcoming New Year celebrations, ensuring a safe and pleasant experience for tourists.

Presiding over a key meeting, Dhami emphasized the importance of efficient traffic management across Uttarakhand until January 5. The CM highlighted the need to prioritize tourist convenience without subjecting them to unnecessary checks.

He has called for stringent action against anti-social elements and instructed senior police officers to conduct regular inspections. Special security is advised at prime tourist locations, crowded areas, and around liquor shops to curb reckless and drunk driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve's Rate Cut: Balancing Risks and Perspectives

Federal Reserve's Rate Cut: Balancing Risks and Perspectives

 Global
2
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
3
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
4
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025