Rail Disaster Spurs Scrutiny on Mexican Infrastructure Safety

On Tuesday, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum sidestepped inquiries regarding the passenger train derailment that killed 13 and injured 98. The accident has intensified criticism over the safety of her administration's significant infrastructure initiatives.

The train's conductor, who survived, is now under investigation, while opposition lawmakers demand a thorough inquiry. This is the third major train mishap in Mexico this year, two of which involved the tourist-centric Mayan Train.

Critics argue inadequate oversight and possible corruption tarnish efforts to improve transport infrastructure, casting doubt on the safety and management of projects like the Interoceanic Corridor, meant as an alternative to the Panama Canal.

(With inputs from agencies.)