India reaffirms its support to well-being and safety of people of Venezuela: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
India reaffirms its support to well-being and safety of people of Venezuela: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We call upon all concerned to resolve issues peacefully: MEA on developments in Venezuela.
Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of Indian community: MEA.
Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern: MEA.
We are closely monitoring evolving situation: MEA on developments in Venezuela.
Gangster's Drastic Measures: Legal Battle in Shamli